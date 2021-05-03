Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.71.
POW stock traded up C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.51. 647,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,935. The company has a market cap of C$24.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$18.79 and a 12-month high of C$36.70.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
