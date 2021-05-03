Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.71.

POW stock traded up C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.51. 647,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,935. The company has a market cap of C$24.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$18.79 and a 12-month high of C$36.70.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

