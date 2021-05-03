Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on POW. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.71.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:POW traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$36.51. The company had a trading volume of 647,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of C$24.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$18.79 and a twelve month high of C$36.70.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.