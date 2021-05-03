Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on POW. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.71.
Shares of TSE:POW traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$36.51. The company had a trading volume of 647,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of C$24.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$18.79 and a twelve month high of C$36.70.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
