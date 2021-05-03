Power Ledger Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $183.98 million and $4.52 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.09 or 0.00903056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,685.59 or 0.09834350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00099608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

