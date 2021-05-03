PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,111. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average is $144.87.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.