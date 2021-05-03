PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $175.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.58. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $176.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.87.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.