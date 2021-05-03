Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $32.22

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $30.33. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 136 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.