Precium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.76 Million (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Precium has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and $1.76 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Precium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Precium has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Precium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.61 or 0.00512212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

About Precium

Precium (CRYPTO:PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official website is precium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Precium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Precium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Precium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Precium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.