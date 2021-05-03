Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:APTS opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $509.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

