Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 22,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,384,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.
The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Pretium Resources by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
