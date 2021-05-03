Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 22,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,384,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Pretium Resources by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

