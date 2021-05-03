PRIA (PRIA) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.52 or 0.00016411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIA has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $659,962.13 and approximately $3,245.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00069262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.75 or 0.00875717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,489.18 or 0.09467163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00097108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00048347 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.