Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,645 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of NUE opened at $82.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,753 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,909 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.