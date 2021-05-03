Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 232.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $161.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.38 and a 52 week high of $163.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

