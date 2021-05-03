Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 436 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $248.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.19. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $165.91 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

