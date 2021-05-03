Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,943,000 after purchasing an additional 888,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,804,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after buying an additional 419,066 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,102,000 after buying an additional 60,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,907,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

