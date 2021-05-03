Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,585,000 after buying an additional 309,126 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $62.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

