Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.82.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $326.71 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $236.32 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.22 and a 200-day moving average of $285.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

