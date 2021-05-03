Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,711 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.