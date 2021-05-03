Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $200,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $9,755,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.48.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

