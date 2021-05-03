Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 241.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 17,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $986,419.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,741,934.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.