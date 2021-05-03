Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 432,213 shares during the last quarter.

In other Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund news, Director Bill Maher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,112.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahn K. Porter purchased 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $50,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,653.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,793 shares of company stock valued at $170,942.

Shares of NYSE AEF opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

