Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 314.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD opened at $153.83 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

