Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $617,316,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total transaction of $1,222,161.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,752.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $720.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $687.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $709.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $826.89.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.