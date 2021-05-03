Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.19 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,120,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,013 shares of company stock worth $6,949,126 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.