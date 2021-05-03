PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0149

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $40.38 million and approximately $119,025.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 61.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002049 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,357,747 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

