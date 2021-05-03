Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,865 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.89. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

