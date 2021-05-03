Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,301 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $454.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,632. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.