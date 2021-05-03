Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 45,979 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,946,070. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

