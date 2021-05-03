Probity Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 44,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $254,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.67. 541,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,560,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

