Probity Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $243,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $31,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,694. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

