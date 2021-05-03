Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $1.84 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $184.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,536. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.