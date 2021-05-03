Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $2.03 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

