Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $145,035,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.32. 1,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.80. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.