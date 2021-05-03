Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753,892. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $307.52 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.31 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

