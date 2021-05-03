Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 543 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,719 shares of company stock worth $40,000,084 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,406.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,181.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,915.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,299.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

