Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 299,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,589,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,213,065 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35.

