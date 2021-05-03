Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $351.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,440. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.