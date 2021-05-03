Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.