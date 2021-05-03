Probity Advisors Inc. Takes $2.07 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

