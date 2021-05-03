Probity Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 53,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,893. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

