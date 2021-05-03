Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) PT Raised to $190.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.05. 117,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. Proofpoint has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 51,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.