Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFPT. Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.05. 117,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,129. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. CWM LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.