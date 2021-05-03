ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRQR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. 22,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,571. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $320.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

