ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,585,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

TQQQ stock opened at $107.66 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $112.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

