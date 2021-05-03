Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0140

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Proton has a total market cap of $65.37 million and $1.73 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

