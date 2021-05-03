Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 341.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Provention Bio worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $7.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $455.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

