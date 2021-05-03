Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.36

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

PFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.