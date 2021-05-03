ProximaX (XPX) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. ProximaX has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $266,139.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00065223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00280914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.66 or 0.01182320 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00030370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.85 or 0.00735769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,121.74 or 1.00104227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

