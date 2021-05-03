Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.76

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.76 and last traded at $101.65, with a volume of 2642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.36.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

