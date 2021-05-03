PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

ADOOY stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Get PT Adaro Energy Tbk alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trading, hauling, services, industry, workshop, mining, and construction activities of coal industry in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, infrastructure, coal logistics, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.