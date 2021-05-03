Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS GZPFY opened at $24.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

